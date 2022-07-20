Endling: Extinction is Forever gets a beautiful launch trailer

HQ

The game with the very tragic title Endling: Extinction is Forever was released yesterday, and as is tradition, it means that is also has gotten a launch trailer. While we haven't gotten the opportunity to play this one yet, it seems like an adventure that will tug your heart strings as you play "the last mother fox on Earth" whose "cubs need all your care to survive in a merciless world on the brink of destruction"

The publisher HandyGames says we can look forward to:



Explore devastated environments based on real current issues.



Hunt other animals to feed your cubs and avoid becoming the prey.



Put your survival instinct to the test and get involved in emotionally taxing decisions.



Find new shelters to be safe from natural and unnatural threats.



Care for your kits, feed them, and teach them new skills to make them less vulnerable.



Survive.



Check out this beautiful launch trailer below. Endling: Extinction is available now for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox.