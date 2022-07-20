Endling: Extinction is Forever gets a beautiful launch trailer

The game with the very tragic title Endling: Extinction is Forever was released yesterday, and as is tradition, it means that is also has gotten a launch trailer. While we haven't gotten the opportunity to play this one yet, it seems like an adventure that will tug your heart strings as you play "the last mother fox on Earth" whose "cubs need all your care to survive in a merciless world on the brink of destruction"
The publisher HandyGames says we can look forward to:
Check out this beautiful launch trailer below. Endling: Extinction is available now for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox.