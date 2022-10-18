Endling: Extinction is Forever coming for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in November

HQ

One of the most tragic games we've played in a very, very long time is the Barcelona based developer Herobeat Studios' adventure Endling: Extinction is Forever. The name pretty much says it all, and the synopsis really tugs our heartstrings:

"Today, more than 28,000 animal species on our planet are threatened with extinction. Thousands of species - rhinos, lions, tigers, seals, and bears - are jeopardized by pollution, illegal poaching, wars, and the ever-increasing loss of their natural habitats."

Endling: Extinction is Forever is already available for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One, but Herobeat Studios and the publisher HandyGames has previously said it would be released for Android, iOS, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X as well - and now it's almost time for the latter two (with free upgrades if you own the game for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One).

This equally tragic and beautiful game launches on November 3 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, promising 4K graphics and 60 fps. We think you should check out our review of this adventure, as well as the trailer and screenshots below as this is proof that games are important and most definitely also art.