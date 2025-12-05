Endless possibilities await you to personalise your new home on Starsand Island

HQ

2026 could be a great year for life simulator titles, and one of the first we'll encounter is Seed Lab's Starsand Island. In this 2025 we've been able to try it out in different builds both earlier in the summer and later in the year at Gamescom, and the feeling is that we're looking at a nice cozy farm simulator where we can spend hours and hours customising our rural home, although it looks like there's a lot more to come.

Seed Lab has today released a new gameplay trailer for the game, only this time it focuses more on how the multiplayer mode will work and the possibilities this co-op option will offer alongside another player.

We also get a glimpse of the combat system, which we haven't been able to see until now. When exploring certain locations on the island we'll be able to find many strange animals wandering around, and one of our tasks will be to remove some sort of magical corruption that affects them, allowing us to tame them.

There's a lot to see from 1 February in Starsand Island, and more of us will be able to do so, as it has now been confirmed that the already announced PC, Xbox Series and PS5 versions will also be joined by Nintendo Switch in time for launch.

Will you be joining the quiet life on Starsand Island next year?