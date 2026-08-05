Endless Legend 2 will leave Early Access in September

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You might be starting to develop a little bit of anxiety seeing what's to come in September, but if you have seen the breakneck release schedule and thought there is comfortable room for yet another project within these ranks, we have some good news to share.

Amplitude Studios' Endless Legend 2 will officially be leaving Early Access next month and debuting into its 1.0 version, all on September 17.

When this moment comes, a new update will be introduced to the game and bringing with it a slate of additional content, spanning a new playable faction known as The Sandshapers, two rogue factions regarded as The Order of Zelevas and The Severed Claw, and a minor faction dubbed The Mangrove of Harmony.

Speaking specifically about the main new playable faction, this will be accompanied by a new faction quest, new units, heroes, technologies, and traits to master.

With this all on the horizon, a new trailer for Endless Legend 2 has debuted, which you can see below to get your blood pumping for the 1.0 arrival.