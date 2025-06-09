Endless Legend 2 Early Access release date revealed

HQ

The sequel to the 4X strategy game Endless Legend is nearly ready to launch in Early Access. We knew that Endless Legend 2 was gearing up for a release in 2025, but now fans have the exact date they can wield political influence, wage war, and build empires.

Endless Legend 2 arrives in Early Access on the 7th of August. This was confirmed via a new trailer shown off by developer Amplitude Studios at the PC Gaming Show last night. The sequel - which arrives more than a decade after the base game - evolves heavily from its predecessor.

Combat, factions, and more will be changed, alongside impressive new visuals that let you create a deeper fantasy empire of your choosing. We don't yet have word on when the full 1.0 release is coming, but we're likely to hear how long Endless Legend 2 will stay in Early Access in due time.