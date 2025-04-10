Endless Legend 2 Early Access focuses on summer release and surprises with new trailer

HQ

The development of Endless Legend 2 continues to move forward, following its announcement last January. The roadmap to an Early Access release is on track, as the studio has just confirmed the PC release window (via Steam) during the Triple-i Initiative event.

Endless Legend 2 will see clashes between empires in asymmetrical view as the hardened Kin of Sheredyn and the symbiotic Aspects. More launch factions will be announced in the coming months, and additional factions and mechanics will arrive during the early access period. Each faction will have its own unique mechanics, units and stories as they explore, exploit, expand and exterminate their enemies in the lands of Saiadha, also at the mercy of natural disasters.

Endless Legend 2's Early Access will begin this summer, and Amplitude wanted to show us its progress with a new gameplay trailer, which you can watch below.