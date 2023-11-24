Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Endless Dungeon

Endless Dungeon updated with improvements to Merchant and quest information

And some bug fixes.

HQ

It's been just over a month since Sega and Amplitude Studios released their tactical action roguelite title Endless Dungeon, and since then the game has received a major update under the name "On the Rocks", but there's still work to be done.

Now the developers have released a new hotfix (thank you, Gamingbolt) that makes some changes to the game and improves some systems such as the menu accessibility and the Merchant's item catalogue.

Endless Dungeon 23 November Hotfix

Balancing


  • Merchant now always offer 5 items.

  • There was certain situations in which they offered less objects.

Improvements


  • Added information about quests in the hero selection screen.

  • Added a shortcut the album in the workshop.

  • Added a sound when Bunker is taking damage during her ultimate.

  • Updated credits of the game.

Bug Fixing


  • Fixed a crash that could happen when upgrading the crystal for the sixth time for Cartie's questline

  • Fixed an infinite loading that could happen after reading environmental notes in specific conditions

  • Fixed a softlock where Bug Momma was not killable after loading a save

  • Fixed an issue in multiplayer games where clients could not start quests for heroes they didn't own yet

  • Fixed an issue in multiplayer games where clients could not complete Cleaner's first quest

  • Fixed an issue where the feedback highlighting that the crystal bot was upgradable did not disappear after upgrading it

  • Fixed an issue where the feedback highlighting that the crystal bot was upgradable was not hidden during in-engine cinematics

  • Fixed an issue where players could be missing cells rewarded by quests in specific conditions

Endless Dungeon

