Endless Dungeon updated with improvements to Merchant and quest information

It's been just over a month since Sega and Amplitude Studios released their tactical action roguelite title Endless Dungeon, and since then the game has received a major update under the name "On the Rocks", but there's still work to be done.

Now the developers have released a new hotfix (thank you, Gamingbolt) that makes some changes to the game and improves some systems such as the menu accessibility and the Merchant's item catalogue.

Endless Dungeon 23 November Hotfix

Balancing



Merchant now always offer 5 items.



There was certain situations in which they offered less objects.



Improvements



Added information about quests in the hero selection screen.



Added a shortcut the album in the workshop.



Added a sound when Bunker is taking damage during her ultimate.



Updated credits of the game.



Bug Fixing