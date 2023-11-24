Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Endless Dungeon updated with improvements to Merchant and quest information
And some bug fixes.
HQ
It's been just over a month since Sega and Amplitude Studios released their tactical action roguelite title Endless Dungeon, and since then the game has received a major update under the name "On the Rocks", but there's still work to be done.
Now the developers have released a new hotfix (thank you, Gamingbolt) that makes some changes to the game and improves some systems such as the menu accessibility and the Merchant's item catalogue.
Endless Dungeon 23 November Hotfix
Balancing
Merchant now always offer 5 items.
There was certain situations in which they offered less objects.
Improvements
Added information about quests in the hero selection screen.
Added a shortcut the album in the workshop.
Added a sound when Bunker is taking damage during her ultimate.
Updated credits of the game.
Bug Fixing
Fixed a crash that could happen when upgrading the crystal for the sixth time for Cartie's questline
Fixed an infinite loading that could happen after reading environmental notes in specific conditions
Fixed a softlock where Bug Momma was not killable after loading a save
Fixed an issue in multiplayer games where clients could not start quests for heroes they didn't own yet
Fixed an issue in multiplayer games where clients could not complete Cleaner's first quest
Fixed an issue where the feedback highlighting that the crystal bot was upgradable did not disappear after upgrading it
Fixed an issue where the feedback highlighting that the crystal bot was upgradable was not hidden during in-engine cinematics
Fixed an issue where players could be missing cells rewarded by quests in specific conditions