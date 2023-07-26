Endless Dungeon prepares for launch by giving away its prequel on Steam

HQ

Endless Dungeon is only a few months away from release, but Amplitude Studios wants everyone to join the battle and do so knowing its universe. That's why they are celebrating these days on Twitch the Endless Summer, a series of live shows in which the development team chats with fans of the series and shows some of the systems and gameplay that we will enjoy from October 17.

But they also want to celebrate the occasion with an unbeatable offer to get closer to their work. The first game in the series and prequel to the future release, Dungeon of the Endless, is available completely free on Steam until tomorrow, 27 July. Simply go to the game page and claim it to add it to your virtual game library and that's it, it's yours forever. And there will also be a limited number of free copies of the game's expansions, while stocks last.

We've already got ours, have you?