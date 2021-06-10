LIVE
logo hd live | Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Endless Dungeon
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Endless Dungeon gets its first gameplay trailer at the Summer Game Fest

It is slated to arrive in 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Amplitude Studios has a fair bit on their plate right now. Humankind is slated to arrive in August, and will bring a new contender in the 4X strategy genre, but that's not all the developer has planned, as it is also working on an action roguelite called Endless Dungeon.

As part of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!, the first gameplay trailer for Endless Dungeon has now been revealed, and it shows off a good luck as to what we can expect to see when the game officially launches on PC and consoles in 2022.

You can take a look at the trailer for the title below, which shows off action-packed gameplay where a few of the playable characters are getting swarmed by hordes of enemies.

Endless Dungeon

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy