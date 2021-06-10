Endless Dungeon gets its first gameplay trailer at the Summer Game Fest

Amplitude Studios has a fair bit on their plate right now. Humankind is slated to arrive in August, and will bring a new contender in the 4X strategy genre, but that's not all the developer has planned, as it is also working on an action roguelite called Endless Dungeon.

As part of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!, the first gameplay trailer for Endless Dungeon has now been revealed, and it shows off a good luck as to what we can expect to see when the game officially launches on PC and consoles in 2022.

You can take a look at the trailer for the title below, which shows off action-packed gameplay where a few of the playable characters are getting swarmed by hordes of enemies.