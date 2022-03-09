Endgame experience revealed for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

HQ

If you've played Borderlands, any of them really, you know they always have a lot of replayability. The upcoming spinoff Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is no different and now Gearbox Software and 2K Games has shared more information about the endgame.

It's called Chaos Chamber, which gives you and your friends a randomized dungeon to beat, consisting of "three randomized dungeon rooms, a mini-boss fight, three more dungeon rooms, and a main boss fight". There are also other factors in play that can change both the challenge and the quality of the loot you'll get.

Check out the video below for a proper introduction on a mode that we assume quite the few of you will spend hundreds of hours with. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.