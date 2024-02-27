Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox

During the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase last week, Binary Haze announced their upcoming Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, which is the sequel to Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. At the time, Switch was the only format revealed, but now it has been confirmed that a much bigger audience will be able to enjoy this seemingly dark metroidvania-inspired adventure.

Besides Switch, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist has been confirmed for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with an Early Access version coming to Steam on March 26. A full release is expected later this year. Check out the announcement trailer below to see what it looks like as well as the official synopsis.

"Set in the Land of Fumes, this prosperous magical superpower is home to vast quantities of magical resources lurking underneath the surface. In hopes of advancing their kingdom's development, artificial life forms known as Homunculi came into being. Regrettably, toxic Fumes from the underground drove the Homunculi to madness, turning them into feral monsters.

You play as Lilac, an "Attuner" who possesses the power to save the Homunculi. Upon waking, you find yourself in a laboratory deep in the underground. There, you will become acquainted with the Homunculi closely involved in the kingdom's downfall. Together with the Homunculi, set out in search of your lost memories and precious friends in the Land of Fumes. Follow the journey of destruction and rebirth in a post-apocalyptic world, decades after the disastrous Rain of Death."