Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has found success with PS Plus: it already has more than 6.4 million downloads in one month

In 2021, studio Live Wire and publisher Binary Haze Interactive surprised everyone with Ender Lilies, a classically styled but aesthetically groundbreaking metroidvania that grew at a time of great popularity in the genre. Hollow Knight was creating a school and pushing other titles to the top. In the case of Ender Lillies, it was its carefully crafted art design that was most praised at the time. And now it seems to be rapidly regaining popularity.

As the game's official Twitter/X account reports, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (which was included as part of the PS Plus catalogue additions in August) has been downloaded more than 6.4 million times since it was added to Sony's subscription service.

The developers are naturally delighted with this new reception to the game, and have publicly thanked players for the opportunity to explore their world with the young protagonist Lilly.

Have you tried Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights on PS Plus? If you didn't remember to claim the game at the time, you can also pick it up (in its PS4 version) for €29.99 on the PS Store.