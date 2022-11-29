End of Year Deals have started in PlayStation Store

HQ

We just had Black Friday, and then we had Cyber Monday with all those great offers, deals and discounts of hottest games. Since we are off to a good start, why not continue?

Sony has announced in Playstation Blog that End of Year Deals is now on, and continues until December 21. This means that you have more than enough time to download all those hot games for Christmas.

The list is loooong, but some of the discounts include Gotham Knights Deluxe (-45%), Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition (-60%), DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition (-75%) and Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 (-30%).

So click your way to Playstation Store, and tell us in the comments, what did you download and why.