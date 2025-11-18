End of an era? Copenhagen's political map may redraw itself after 100 years of centre-left rule

HQ

Copenhagen could slip out of Social Democrat control for the first time since 1938, as voters in Denmark head to municipal and regional elections.

As per The Guardian, polls suggest the party may lose the capital after more than a century of dominance, with analysts pointing to fatigue over Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's increasingly hardline stance on immigration and integration.

Several left-leaning parties (the Green Left, the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative) are projected to secure enough support to form a majority without Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Social Democrats.

Candidates such as Sisse Marie Welling of the Green Left and Karoline Lindgaard of the Alternative are emerging as potential successors in a race described by commentators as the most open in the city's modern history.

Critics argue that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Social Democrats' shift to the right, aimed at preventing voter losses to the far right, has backfired by pushing their own supporters toward those very parties.

The party's local candidate, Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil, is closely linked to Frederiksen but faces frustration tied to past scandals and rising concerns over housing, climate policy and urban planning. National sentiment may also shape the vote.

Analysts say the government's declining popularity and the rise of the Danish People's party could influence results across the country. For now, it remains to be seen whether Copenhagen will mark a historic political break in Tuesday's election.