End of Abyss confirmed for PC and console launch in October

HQ

There are a few interesting horror games planned for this autumn. We know to expect Halloween: The Game and Silent Hill: Townfall in September, and these two will be followed by another interesting project, as tinyBuild has confirmed that it will be publishing developer Section 9 Interactive's End of Abyss to kick off October.

As confirmed during Summer Game Fest, the atmospheric action-adventure project will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 1, wherein fans will be treated to a dark sci-fi world where the premise is to explore a mysterious underground compound.

In a press release, we're told the narrative core revolves around a "mission to investigate disturbances of unknown origin", which "spirals into a harrowing descent through a broken and abandoned world." All of this happens while players take charge of the character of Cel, a rather fearless protagonist who will need to use her bravery to confront "monstrous creatures" that roam the compound.

With all of this in mind, you can see the latest trailer for End of Abyss below for another taste of what the game will offer, alongside some new images.