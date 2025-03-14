ENCE is exiting Rainbow Six: Siege esports

HQ

ENCE will not be reprising its position at the Rainbow Six: Siege European Pro League, as the Finnish esports organisation has now made the decision to exit the esport and to depart from the competitive scene altogether.

The choice has been determined as a "business-driven" one, something that CEO Mika Kuusisto explains further, by adding: "We have failed to commercialize our R6 operations with the limited skin sales and partnership opportunities, and had to make a difficult decision to leave the scene for now. It has become clear that we would need to be an R6Share partner team in order to keep investing into the R6 scene and to build sustainable operations in the long term."

The roster that ENCE fields will still represent it at the Malta Cyber Series VIII this weekend, but the team is also allowed to explore options elsewhere and to sign with new teams whenever they get an opportunity.

General manager Niklas "Willkey" Ojalainen also commented on this surprising decision, by stating: "Things don't always go as you plan, and sadly, we can't continue in R6 even if I would personally want to. Our team had their share of ups and downs, and they even almost qualified for some of the big events but, unfortunately, fell just short of the finish line. I really hope the guys get the opportunity to qualify one day; they definitely deserve it, as I have nothing but good things to say about how they were as people and work colleagues."