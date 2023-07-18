Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

En Garde!

En Garde! confirms August release date

Get ready for some swashbuckling action next month.

The new action adventure game En Garde! has just received its PC release date and will be coming our way on the 16th of August.

Fireplace Games has given us a new trailer to celebrate this news, which shows off some of the combat we'll see in the game. Described as the Zorro game people have always wanted, En Garde! will focus primarily on your swordplay, and have two modes.

Story allows you to experience the tale of Adalia De Volador and her fight against tyranny, while the Arena mode allows you to fight endless hordes of enemies. Check out the trailer below:

