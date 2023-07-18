En Garde! confirms August release date

The new action adventure game En Garde! has just received its PC release date and will be coming our way on the 16th of August.

Fireplace Games has given us a new trailer to celebrate this news, which shows off some of the combat we'll see in the game. Described as the Zorro game people have always wanted, En Garde! will focus primarily on your swordplay, and have two modes.

Story allows you to experience the tale of Adalia De Volador and her fight against tyranny, while the Arena mode allows you to fight endless hordes of enemies. Check out the trailer below: