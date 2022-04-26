Emulation is the reason Diablo Immortal is coming to PC

HQ

Yesterday, when Blizzard slapped a release date on Diablo Immortal, it was also revealed that the game would be coming to PC as well, and that when launch day of June 2 comes around, the PC edition will enter into an open beta with all of the features and content of the mobile edition.

As for why Blizzard has decided to have a change of heart and launch Diablo Immortal on PC, Blizzard's president Mike Ybarra has provided a bit of colour to this in reply to a comment about emulation on Twitter.

"Yeah, that's one of the main reasons we did this. We knew people would emulate it anyway, and that Windows 11 actually lets you with Android, so we figured we'd do some support but reinforce it's a mobile game first."

When Diablo Immortal debuts on iOS, Android, and PC on June 2, which platform will you be playing on?