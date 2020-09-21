Emtek to launch 410W RTX3090 card

You're watching Advertisements

The Emtek Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB comes with a complete RGB shroud and requires no less than 410 watts of power to run. The 17% increase in power may be from the cooling, but as the latest custom AIB card Gamereactor tested was only 10 watts over the Nvidia reference design, we fear it might be the RGB that sucks your system dry.

It was a tweet from VideoCardz that exposed this insane power consummation, and from the G.Skills Trident Z Royal rip-off design, it sure looks like sparkling crystals have been added to the entire surface of the GPU shroud.

As it seems the card is only available in Emtek's home market of South Korea, getting your hands on one is even harder than getting a Founders Edition.