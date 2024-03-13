Emptyvessel founded by several industry veterans with high ambitions

We are unfortunately used to reporting on studios that lay off people or at worst close down, and therefore it feels nice to do the exact opposite - namely the formation of a new developer, which also happens to be very exciting.

Several veterans from giants like Activision, id Software and Naughty Dog have now announced that they have joined forces to form Emptyvessel. Among the games these people worked on, we find "Doom, Quake, Call of Duty, Last of Us, Borderlands, Tomb Raider, Uncharted, Callisto Protocol" and several others.

The ambition level is high from the start and they say that they will focus on AAA-titles with "a specialty in the immersive shooter space". We get a first teaser of what's to come in the video below. The game goes by the working name The System and in an X post it is described as "inspired by film, graphic novels, and games set in dystopian sci-fi worlds".

As the icing on the cake, it is confirmed that "Award-winning composer Mick Gordon (Doom, Borderlands 3, Prey) will partner with the team to create soundscapes for the studio", which of course bodes very well.

Are you looking forward to seeing Emptyvessel's first project The System?