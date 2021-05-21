Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Empire of Sin

Empire of Sin announces first major expansion Make It Count

It'll bring a new boss, the Mob accountant Meyer Lansky.

A few days ago, we reported that Empire of Sin will soon be getting mod support thanks to an upcoming free update called the Precincts. But, that's not all that is planned for the Romero Games developed title, as it is getting its first major expansion soon, as was revealed at PDXCON.

Known as Make It Count, this expansion will be bringing a new boss, the Mob accountant Meyer Lansky, as well as a new profession known as The Fixers. The expansion is bringing a new narrative that will explore Lansky and the boss he has become, and will even bring a bunch of new features such as the highly anticipated Loan Sharking racket.

Loan Shark rackets will operate out of existing stores but will have unique interiors, and the only catch is that to unlock one, you will need a Fixer on your payroll.

The Make It Count expansion doesn't have a release date yet, but it is expected to introduce Lansky's mentor, the well-known gangster Arnold Rothstein. You can check out the announcement trailer below, as well as an interview we did with a bunch of the team from Romero Games.

Empire of Sin

