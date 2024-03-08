Emotions run high in this new trailer for Inside Out 2

Dansk
Eight years have passed since we last saw Riley and her emotions, which together gave us a wonderful and different adventure about growing up. A lot has happened since then and new challenges await as Riley faces adolescence, which unsurprisingly comes with a whole bunch of new emotions that turn her life upside down.
Inside Out arrives in cinemas just in time for the summer, specifically on 14 June and you can take a closer look at the new trailer below.
Are you looking forward to Inside Out 2??