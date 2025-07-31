Emotional moment in Montreal as Canadian tennis legend says goodbye

HQ

Canadian Open spectators in Montreal last Wednesday saw an emotional moment when Eugenie Bouchard retired. She will be remembered as one of the best Canadian players ever, even if her career went downwards after her big breakthrough year, 2014, when she reached Wimbledon final and the semi-finals of other two majors in Australia and France.

After barely playing for nearly a year (her only other tournament in 2025 was Hall of Fame Open, a 125 WTA tournament where she lost in first round), she accepted a wildcard invitation for Canadian Open, and came close of defeating Belinda Bencic, World No. 20, rallying in the second set by eventually falling 6-2 3-6 6-4.

She had previously announced that the Canadian Open would be her final tournament, as she wanted to say goodbye in front of the local crowds. "It's so special to play my last match here in Montreal, on this court and in front of you guys," Bouchard said at an emotional retirement ceremony.

"I remember being a little kid, sitting in these stands hoping and dreaming that I would play on this court one day, so it feels like a full circle moment to finish my career here." Despite falling out of form very quickly from that stellar 2014, where she also won her only singles title at Nürnberger Versicherungscup and reached a career best rank of World No. 5, she made history as the first Canadian-born player representing Canada to reach the final of a major singles tournament, male or female.