Emmerich: the superhero genre is "ruining our industry"

The famed director gave his thoughts on the success of Star Wars and Marvel.

It's nothing new for famed directors to openly criticise superhero movies. We all remember Martin Scorsese's quote where he drew parallels between Marvel and the DC movies with theme park attractions. Now the uncrowned master of disaster films, Roland Emmerich, also agrees with the opinion, and during an interview with Den of Geek, he said that superhero films are "ruining our industry".

"Because naturally Marvel and DC Comics, and Star Wars, have pretty much taken over. It's ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore," said Emmerich.

"And I think, actually, Christopher Nolan is the master of that. He is someone who can make movies about whatever he wants. I have it a little bit harder, but I still have a big enough name—especially when it's a disaster [movie] or has some sort of disaster theme."

Emmerich latest movie, the cosmic disaster flick, Moonfall, opens today. You can check out the trailer for it below, to see just what kind of crazy action it has in store.

