Emma Watson misses acting, but she does not miss "selling things"

Actor Emma Watson hasn't appeared in a project since 2019's Little Women, and while she still very much stays up to date on the latest in film and hasn't slunk into obscurity, she has some trepidation about returning to acting.

Speaking to Hollywood Authentic, Watson spoke about her intricate relationship with acting. "In some ways I really won the lottery [with acting], and what happened to me is so unusual. But a bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off. I think I'll be honest and straight-forward, and say: I do not miss selling things," she said. "I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill-set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed."

It seems that Watson would be willing to return to film, but perhaps in a different role, one that puts her behind the camera. However, her most important priority right now is her relationship with her home, friends, and family. "I think I'd consider everything. The most important thing, really - or the foundation of your life - is your home and friends and family. I think I worked so hard for so long that my life sort of bottomed out. The bottom fell out of the piece, which was actually me and my life," she said.

So, don't expect the former Harry Potter star to be appearing in any upcoming projects anytime soon. After starring in movies from a very young age, you can see why Watson might want an extended break.