Emma Watson considered quitting the Harry Potter movies

It's been more than twenty years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premiered in cinemas around the world and today Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe are synonymous with the characters they portrayed in the movies. But for Emma Watson, the story could have looked very different because in the HBO Max Harry Potter special, which airs tomorrow for us in the UK, the actress opened up about her fears and difficulties with the role of Hermione Granger. And how close she actually came to jumping off.

"I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, 'This is kind of forever now.' It was around the time of Order of the Phoenix when things started getting spicy for all of us."

"The fame thing had finally hit home - in a big way. No-one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed, and they all genuinely have each other's backs. How great is that?"

Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter's best friend Ron Weasley, also stated during the reunion about all the challenges that the sudden fame entailed and all the thoughts it brought with it.

"I also had sort of similar feelings to Emma, contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day. We never really spoke about it. I guess we were just going through it at our own pace, we were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn't really occur to us that we were all probably kind of having similar feelings."

You can catch the full conversation between Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson on the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, when it airs tomorrow, on January 1. Check out the trailer for the special below.

Thanks, Digital Spy.