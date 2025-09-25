Emma Watson breaks silence on rift with JK Rowling

HQ

The rift between JK Rowling and the Harry Potter cast was in the headlines some time ago. Now, Emma Watson has spoken about her strained relationship with JK Rowling, expressing that despite their differences over transgender rights, she still treasures the connection they once shared. The actress, best known for her role in Harry Potter, suggested that disagreements should not erase past experiences and stressed her hope of continuing to care for people even when views diverge. She also admitted disappointment that no open conversation was possible between them, yet looked back fondly on her years working within the franchise, describing the atmosphere as unusually supportive compared to later projects. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or through the following link. Go!