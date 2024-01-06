Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Emma Stone: Shooting for Cruella 2 will happen "hopefully sooner, rather than later"

Stone signed on for the sequel in summer 2021.

With Emma Stone signing on for Cruella 2 all the way back in 2021, fans have long been long overdue an update on the project.

In a recent interview with Variety, Stone fortunately provided a very quick update on the much-anticipated sequel. She noted that the film was a "work in progress" and that shooting will begin "hopefully sooner rather than later."

It has now been almost three years since Cruella first hit theatres. The origin story to One Hundred and One Dalmatians ended up being a big success for Disney, with it grossing more than $220 million at the box office worldwide.

It wasn't long before a sequel was announced and Stone along with Director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara were confirmed to be returning.

