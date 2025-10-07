Emma Stone must admit she's an alien in Bugonia's final trailer

HQ

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are teaming up once again in Bugonia, which has recently revealed its second and final trailer ahead of its release later this month. After working together on The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness, the actress and director now give us a story about a high-functioning CEO who is at the centre of an alien conspiracy.

In the new trailer, we see Stone's character after she's been kidnapped by Jesse Plemons and his accomplice. Plemons believes that Stone is an alien, and makes her admit it into a microphone through the course of the trailer.

While Bugonia is set to release later this month, some have already caught the film and reviews are out there in the wild, so if you want to go in completely blind be aware impressions are around. If you want to see for yourself if Emma Stone really is an alien, then you can find Bugonia in select cinemas from the 24th of October, and everywhere from the 31st.