Emma Stone has signed on for Cruella Sequel

While Scarlet Johanson is currently suing Disney for releasing movies on both Disney+ and theatres, Emma Stone doesn't seem to support her fellow actress. She has now signed on for the sequel to the very popular Cruella movie that premiered earlier this summer, which launched for Disney+ as a Premier Access (costing extra) while also coming to theatres.

The boss of her talent agency Endeavor, Patrick Whitesell, says Stone and other creative partners "cannot be left on the sidelines to carry a disproportionate amount of the downside without the potential for upside" while also saying that this new deal can open doors for others:

"This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios' interests with talent. We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio's willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms."

We already know that both Cruella's director Craig Gillespie and the writer Tony McNamara will be back for the sequel, but that's about what we know so far. Cruella was a huge hit in cinemas, generating $222 million globally, so the strategy to launch it for both theatres and streaming seems to actually work.

