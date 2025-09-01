Emma Stone believes in aliens

HQ

In the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film Bugonia, Emma Stone once again reunites with the director to this time play a CEO who some rather quirky chaps believe she is in fact an alien who has been sent to the Earth to destroy the planet.

As part of the growing global tour for Bugonia, Stone has appeared at the Venice film festival where she appeared at a press conference to share some rather interesting thoughts about aliens. Simply put, the actress made her belief in extraterrestrials public, albeit not little green men that appear in flying saucers, but rather the likelihood that life exists elsewhere in the cosmos.

As per The Guardian, Stone explains: "I don't know about looking down on us, but one of my favourite people who has ever lived is Carl Sagan and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is.

"He very deeply believed [that] the idea that we're alone in this vast expansive universe - not that we're being watched - is a pretty narcissistic thing. So, yes, I'm coming out and saying it: I believe in aliens."

What is your stance on aliens and do you agree with Stone that there is life out there... somewhere?