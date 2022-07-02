Cookies

Emma Roberts is joining the Madame Web cast

Alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

It has been revealed that Emma Roberts is the latest person to join the cast of the upcoming Madame Web movie. As revealed by Deadline, Roberts will be joining the film and starring alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

There has been no mention as to Roberts' role in the movie, but this will be the actress' first foray into a Marvel picture. As for when Madame Web will be premiering, the movie is set for a July 17, 2023 release date, and is being written by Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

In other Sony-Marvel movie news, Kraven the Hunter finished filming earlier this month, and is slated to open in cinemas on January 13, 2023. It will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, and Ariana DeBose.

