British player Emma Raducanu, 22 years old, has ended the season prematurely, withdrawing from the last two events of her calendar, Tokyo and Hong Kong, due to an illness she's had for over a week, that cost her the withdrawal from first round of Wuhan Open, after having her blood pressure and temperature taken during a match against Ann Li.

Raducanu suffered due to the high temperatures and humidity in China last week. Many other tennis players also complained about the high temperatures in China during the Asian tennis tour, including Novak Djokovic, who vomited, or world No. 2 Jannik Sinner, who had to retire.

Raducanu then lost in first round at the Ningbo Open this week, where she lost to Chinese wildcard Zhu Lin, and required medical assistance. She has decided it's best to call it off for the year and focus on the 2026 season. While she has never came close of her US Open 2021 win, she has improved from World No. 285 at the end of 2023, to 58 at the end of 2024, and currently sits at 29 in the WTA rankings, with a 28 win, 22 loss ratio this year.

As BBC reports, Raducanu will also continue with his current coach Francisco Roig, former Rafa Nadal's coach, hoping to keep improving next year.