Emma Raducanu loses her first match in two months, right before Roland Garros

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British WTA player Emma Raducanu suffered a first-round defeat in Strasbourg, in her first tennis match in over two months. She lost 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to Diane Parry at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, a tournament with WTA 500 category since 2024, one of the final tournaments before Roland Garros, which starts next week.

Raducanu, former World No. 2, last played after a third-round defeat by Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells last March, and was given a wild card for the tournament, as she currently stands World No. 37, falling from 23rd ranking since her last match.

Raducanu reunited with her former coach Andrew Richardson, behind her first and still only WTA title, the US Open, after a disappointing 2025.

Parry will face the Chinese player Zhang Shaui in round of 16. Iva Jovic, World No. 17; Ekaterina Alexandrova (14) and Victoria Mboko (9) are the higher-ranked players remaining in Strasbourg's last 16.

Jimmie48/WTA

Jimmie48/WTA