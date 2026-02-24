Emma Raducano becomes the first female tennis player to sign for Uniqlo, leaving Nike

HQ

Emma Raducanu, still the no. 1 British player despite frequent setbacks (the 23-year-old is now ranked 26 in the world) and no title victories since the US Open 2021, surprised fans by announcing she was leaving Nike, her sports brand since she was 15, and becoming the first female tennis player to partner with the Japanese brand Uniqlo.

Raducanu will be Uniqlo's Global Brand Ambassador, participating in engagement activities and promoting Uniqlo's products. She joins the same brand that previously wore Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori, and is another loss for Nike, who lost the British no. 1 in ATP, Jack Draper, who left to Vuori, as well as France Tiafoe (who left for lululemon) and Taylor Fritz, who left to BOSS.

Earlier this month, Raducanu reached her first final since the US Open 2021 at the Transylvania Open, but lost 6-0, 6-2 to home favourite Sorana Cirstea. She has frequently battle injuries and illnesses that have hampered her career, but has confirmed her participating at Indian Wells and Miami Open next month, and looks forward for the grass season and Wimbledon, as she told The Guardian.