Emma Mackey headlines the star-studded comedy and conveniently named Ella McCay

Later this year, we can look forward to a new drama-comedy from 20th Century Studios. Known as Ella McCay, the film will be headed up by perhaps the woman with the most fitting name for the job, Emma Mackey, who here appears as a talented lawyer that is attempting to balance her impressive career with the challenges that her personal life is putting on her life.

Ella McCay is written and directed by James L. Brooks, and it has a stacked cast who are accompanying Mackey. We can expect appearances from Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Woody Harrelson, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edibiri, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Spike Fearn, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks, and Albert Brooks.

Set to premiere by the end of the year on December 12, you can see the trailer for the interesting-looking Ella McCay below.