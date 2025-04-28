Emma Mackey has been cast as the White Witch in Netflix's The Chronicles of Narnia

Netflix's The Chronicles of Narnia has locked in its White Witch, with Barbie and Sex Education star Emma Mackey being cast in the role.

This news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, which also noted that rumours swirling around the casting of the White Witch have been aplenty. At one point, it was believed Charli XCX would be up for the role, but apparently in the end it came down to Mackey and The Substance's Margaret Qualley.

Current rumours around Greta Gerwig's Narnia film point to it being an adaptation of The Magician's Nephew, the sixth book in the series and a prequel to The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Netflix has not yet commented on Mackey's casting. The Chronicles of Narnia film is scheduled to release in late 2026.