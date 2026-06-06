Emma Corrin wants to bring back Deadpool & Wolverine's Cassandra Nova: "I think her story's not over"

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Anyone who has seen Deadpool & Wolverine since the movie premiered two years ago will know that the flick ends with a certain character experiencing a rather grisly fate. Well... a lot of characters die in grisly manners in that film, but in this case we're talking about Emma Corrin's role.

Spoiler alert for those who have somehow not seen the film yet but are interested in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Corrin's Cassandra Nova dies at the end of the movie. The reason we're bringing this up is because the actor behind the character was recently asked if they would like to reprise their role as Cassandra, to which Corrin eagerly replied with a yes, even noting how they would like to do it.

Speaking with Variety, Corrin stated: "I absolutely would, 100%. I think her story's not over. I would like to see a Professor X and Cassandra Nova bonding film — a sibling comedy like 'Step Brothers.' Make it happen! Internet, do your thing!"

Would you like to see Corrin return as Cassandra Nova down the line? With the Multiverse in mind, there's definitely potential for it to happen.