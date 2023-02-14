Emma Corrin cast as Deadpool 3's villain

Best known for their performances as Princess Diana/Lady Diana Spencer in The Crown, and more recently as a younger version of Marion in My Policeman, Emma Corrin has been cast as Deadpool 3's central villain, as confirmed by lead star and Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, following a report from Deadline.

Corrin will be joining the already stacked cast alongside Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who is confirmed to be making his return as Wolverine, and first appearance as the character in a project properly embedded in the MCU.

Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige will be producing alongside Reynolds and Shawn Levy, who will be the film's director.

Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese are returning to write the script, and with this casting news it's possible there will be more coming out about the film shortly, although fans will be waiting a while to see the film, which reportedly releases on the November 8, 2024.