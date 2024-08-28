HQ

Informative warning: This review was originally written in Spanish, and both its conclusion and its assessment have been made according to the conditions in which this title arrives in the country.

I'm a big consumer of paper and e-books, but I've never been a big fan of visual novels. I must put that fact on the table now, so that you, my reader friend, know where you stand. That doesn't mean that I haven't tried a few, and that I don't understand under what tropes or conditions their "gameplay" moves and, therefore, know what I should or shouldn't value to offer you a good opinion with which to suggest you join the detective agency or not. But over the years I find it harder and harder to stay focused on certain archaic systems that, regardless of whether the series has been dormant for 25 years or just two, continue to survive. You can't teach an old dog new tricks, as the popular saying goes.

I found it hard to stay focused with Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club. And not because it's unpleasing to the eye or has an awkward font to keep you glued to the Nintendo Switch screen for a few sessions, it's just that "Emio" (the game, not the character) suffers from exactly the same problems that the Western arrival of the Famicom Detective Club series in 2021.

For while they may be recent here, the first Utsugi Detective Agency title was released in Japan in 1988, and was produced by Gunpei Yokoi, Nintendo legend and father of Game & Watch, among many other things. I don't want to dwell too much on those titles, except to say that Emio - The Smiling Man has followed the revamped visual template of the 2021 remakes/remasters to a tee. The main characters of the detective agency also remain the same: Detective Shunsuke Utsugi, the investigative eminence and mostly in the background, from where he mentors two young up-and-comers: the young and charming Ayumi Tachibana and you, the protagonist. They all look the same, and it seems like only a few days or weeks have passed since The Missing Heir case was closed. However, references to previous titles in the series can be counted on the fingers of one hand and you have to be very attentive to see them. So the first conclusion is positive: Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club can serve as your first murder mystery visual novel.

As I said, we are a young detective who continues to gain experience at the Utsugi Detective Agency. Working together, the team of investigators is tasked with helping the police solve cases, and now they need your skills to uncover a killer who seems to come from the past, linking current victims to those of an unsolved case from 18 years ago. On the one hand, we will have to find the killer of a high school student named Eisuke Sasaki. On the other, to investigate the link to the unsolved crimes of the past, and also to solve a mysterious disappearance. The plot in turn becomes richer and richer, involving some of the characters around us, and to top it all off, it also seems to be connected to an urban legend. We're going to have to turn the city up and down, lifting every stone and knocking on every door, if we want to solve the case.

And that story works. The previous titles had a screenplay by Yoshio Sakamoto (yes, the father of the Metroid series), and this one returns to him after all these years. It's a phenomenal human and deductive story that weighs it down as just that: another chapter of the Famicom Detective Club, developed and cut from the same cloth over the past 36 years. Emio still suffers from being an archaic and clunky interactive novel, where progression in conversations is less about asking the right questions and more about asking them at the right time. And it's very frustrating that in every chapter we get stuck in a dialogue just because the statement of the character you're questioning or interrogating requires you to ask about something else, an object in the environment, or simply because you have to press the "talk/listen" button again. It's quite tedious. Worst of all, it's inherent to the game's design.

Yes, detectives now have a couple more options in the menu. I really appreciated having the investigation notebook and the different colours to highlight relevant data to refer to from time-to-time, and the mobile phone adds another option to "play" with. There is also a distinct sound when you come across a new detail or clue, but the options for interacting with characters or scenarios become slow, rudimentary and tiring. The cursor moves slowly when examining the scenery, and its use is quite irregular and wasted. I was surprised that in the first scene it was so cleverly used as a tutorial to find a clue on the bicycle in the background, and yet it was only used in a few (very few) other moments after that, before evidently the final knot and denouement. A plot which, as you may have guessed if you've made it this far, I've praised, but I don't want to spoil it for anyone, which is why all the images in this review are from the first four chapters only.

And, with all my gripes and reservations about visual novels, Emio - The Smiling Man is a title that I'm grateful to have come out today. Especially because it brings back to the forefront, and with the backing of a great company like Nintendo, a genre that has always survived barely in the shadows of modern systems. And what's more, it's the first title in the series to arrive (finally!) localised in Spanish. I am sure I would be even more incisive in my criticism had I had to complete it in English, just for the additional unresolved effort of offering an untranslated interactive book in one country. So I appreciate the translation encouraging players to get into its great story, I appreciate Nintendo's courage in preserving its own history with the genre, and also in offering fans (and who knows if future fans) of visual novels an installment that serves as both a classic and a new release. But Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club lives trapped in the cases of the past, and will continue to drag the heavy chains of archaic, clunky gameplay for all eternity.