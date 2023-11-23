Eminem is going to blow up the world in Fortnite

HQ

No one is safe from being a Fortnite skin nowadays. Tomorrow, you could wake up, and kids could be playing as you, Average Joe, in the hugely popular battle royale. As announced over on Instagram, Eminem will be hosting a live performance in Fortnite early next month for the Big Bang Event.

People are expecting big changes to come with the event, with some joking that Eminem's performance could blow up the Fortnite OG world and herald in the return of the map we've grown accustomed to in recent years.

If you want to attend the Eminem performance as the real slim shady himself, you can do just that. Three outfits inspired by the rapper will be available to purchase from the 29th of November, while the performance goes live on the 2nd of December.

Will you be attending Eminem's Fortnite concert?