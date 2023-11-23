Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Eminem is going to blow up the world in Fortnite

Well, the rapper's appearance will coincide with the Big Bang event, so it's likely he's going to shake things up.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

No one is safe from being a Fortnite skin nowadays. Tomorrow, you could wake up, and kids could be playing as you, Average Joe, in the hugely popular battle royale. As announced over on Instagram, Eminem will be hosting a live performance in Fortnite early next month for the Big Bang Event.

People are expecting big changes to come with the event, with some joking that Eminem's performance could blow up the Fortnite OG world and herald in the return of the map we've grown accustomed to in recent years.

If you want to attend the Eminem performance as the real slim shady himself, you can do just that. Three outfits inspired by the rapper will be available to purchase from the 29th of November, while the performance goes live on the 2nd of December.

Will you be attending Eminem's Fortnite concert?

Related texts



Loading next content