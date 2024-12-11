Eminem confirmed to star in Happy Gilmore 2

HQ

Happy Gilmore 2 isn't set to release for a while yet, but the sequel over two decades in the making has a lot of anticipation already. Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and more are set to reprise their roles, but there are going to be plenty of surprises too.

One of which is Eminem. Well, I suppose it's not really a surprise if we've had it confirmed via Sandler, but it's still not the most expected cameo appearance. In an interview with the Dan Patrick Show, Sandler confirmed that the rap star would be making an appearance.

Sandler couldn't speak on the role Eminem has, but he did also mention that currently the team are racing to get the movie ready for its July 2025 release date on Netflix. We'll have to see how well production goes and if we can perhaps get a trailer early in the new year.