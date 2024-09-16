Emily in Paris gets picked up for fifth season at Netflix

You have probably seen someone somewhere poking fun at Netflix's drama series Emily in Paris over the past few weeks. The series has been a talking point during its fourth season's premiere run, somewhat due to the fact that the series has basically had very little to do with Paris over the last slate of episodes. Regardless of the jokes it has suffered, it has still managed to be massively popular and this has already led to Netflix ordering more of Lily Collins as the titular character.

Netflix confirmed the news in a blog post where its creator Darren Star states: "We're thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily's adventures in Rome and Paris!"

Star also comments on the 'Emily not in Paris' jokes, adding, "the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint."

Emily in Paris' fourth season had a mega run on Netflix with 19.9 million views in its first four days, something Netflix will be looking to improve on with the coming fifth outing. No premiere date or shooting timeline has been announced as of yet.