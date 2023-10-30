Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benecio Del Toro want to do Sicario 3

It was only recently that it was revealed that a third Sicario film is in the works, but now to add to that, Collider reports that we could be seeing the main trio of stars from the series making their return in this threequel.

It's reported that Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benecio Del Toro are all interested in returning to the crime action series. While it would be a natural fit to see Brolin and Del Toro back in the third outing, as Blunt wasn't present in Sicario: Day of the Soldado (the second film) there has been no mention as to how the writers plan to incorporate her character into the third movie.

Franchise producer Molly Smith said: "Our idea is to get the cast back together with Benicio, Emily, and Josh, and we've got a great story to tell...Benicio, by nature of just working with us most recently, has been probably the closest to it at the moment. But we're keeping all the talent informed. They've stayed close to it."

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, there is no word on when we could see Sicario 3 entering production and beginning to film.