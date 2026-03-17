Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy will return in A Quiet Place Part III

The horror film A Quiet Place became an instant hit when it was released in 2018, thanks in large part to its original premise, but also to its tight screenplay and excellent acting. This naturally led to a sequel in 2021, followed by the spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One in 2024 - and now, as you may know, a third main film is in the works.

John Krasinski is once again at the helm, and he has now revealed some of the actors we'll get to follow as the adventure continues in A Quiet Place: Part III - and it includes both returning cast members and new faces. In the former group, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe will reprise their roles, and they'll be joined by Jack O'Connell, Jason Clarke, and Katy O'Brian.

We don't know where the story will go this time, but Krasinski writes that the film premieres on July 30 next year, so filming will likely start fairly soon since it's a movie that requires a lot of post-production. As filming gets underway, more detailed information about the story should start to emerge, as well as what roles the new actors will play.

What are your expectations for A Quiet Place: Part III?