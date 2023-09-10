Emily Blunt and Chris Evans turn a pharma start-up into a criminal conspiracy in Netflix's Pain Hustlers

Chris Evans has become a bit of a streaming darling as of late, as the actor has been involved in an array of films that have debuted on Netflix and Apple, and is part of the upcoming Red One, which is slated to drop on Prime Video at some point. But ahead of that time, Evans is back working with Netflix and this time has teamed up with Emily Blunt for the crime-drama, Pain Hustlers.

This film sees Blunt starring as a mother who takes a job at a failing pharma start-up to provide for her young daughter, all before using her charm to turn the business into the centre of a criminal conspiracy with massive repercussions.

The film also sees the young Chloe Coleman starring, as well as Catherine O'Hara and Andy Garcia, and to see if this is a film you should be keeping an eye out for, you can catch the trailer below, all ahead of its release on Netflix on October 27, 2023.