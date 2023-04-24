Emilie De Rochefort confirmed for Tekken 8

HQ

Bandai Namco keeps announcing new characters for Tekken 8 at a rapid pace, and now the time has come for Emilie De Rochefort, commonly known as Lili. This French fighter was introduced in Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection (2005) and is often appreciated by people who are new to the series as it's fairly easy to deliver long and devastating combos with her fluent style, which often feels like dancing.

Judging by the trailer, Lili is still Lili with a lot of white, pink, hearts (check out her Rage Art) and cute animals. Check it out below.

Who is your main Tekken character?