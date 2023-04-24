Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Emilie De Rochefort confirmed for Tekken 8

Lili is back and we have a new trailer to prove it.

Bandai Namco keeps announcing new characters for Tekken 8 at a rapid pace, and now the time has come for Emilie De Rochefort, commonly known as Lili. This French fighter was introduced in Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection (2005) and is often appreciated by people who are new to the series as it's fairly easy to deliver long and devastating combos with her fluent style, which often feels like dancing.

Judging by the trailer, Lili is still Lili with a lot of white, pink, hearts (check out her Rage Art) and cute animals. Check it out below.

Who is your main Tekken character?

