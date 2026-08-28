Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez joins Xabi Alonso's Chelsea, leaving Aston Villa

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Emiliano Martínez has been one of the latest moves in the summer transfer market in the Premier League. The 33-year-old Argentine goalkeeper leaves Aston Villa and joins Chelsea, in time to replace Robert Sánchez after his criticised performance against Fulham in the first match of the league.

Sánchez, main Chelsea goalkeeper since 2023, made two mistakes in his team's 3-2 victory against Fulham, and despite initially being backed by the heads at the club, they changed their mind and Martínez has been bought for £7.5m during the last days of the market.

Martínez, who first played in London more than 15 years ago, given a youth contract at Arsenal in 2009, although he made very few appearances as he was loaned around England, as well as a season in Getafe, made a name for himself at Aston Villa, where he joined in 2020, and in his first season equalled Brad Friedel's club record for clean sheets in a Premier League season, with 15.

His performance at Aston Villa opened him the doors to the Argentine national team, where he became World Champion in 2022 and made a remarkable performance in the World Cup final last summer against Spain, being widely considered the best Argentine match in the final, saving 11 shots, the most by any goalkeeper at a World Cup final.