Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion character has already made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut

The recent trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Secret Invasion, gave us a slightly longer look at Emilia Clarke's role in the show, and now that all eyes are on the series debuting on Disney+ on June 21, Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson, has sat down with Vanity Fair to share some further details about the project.

And as part of that effort, Jackson actually shared a little bit of information in relation to who Clarke plays in the show, as it turns out this won't actually be her character's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Jackson stated: "Remember when Ben [Mendelsohn] was there with his wife and daughter? She's the little Skrull girl grown up. She's his daughter."

So at least we now have an idea of who Clarke will be playing in the series and perhaps even her motivations. Either way, we'll get a firm answer about who Clarke's Skrull is when Secret Invasion debuts this summer.