Emilia Clarke on being remembered for Game of Thrones: "I'll always be that dragon girl"

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Emilia Clarke is fond of her time spent as the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. For a time, the actress didn't want to be known just as having done the hit TV show, but now she's quite happy looking back at fond memories spent on the fantasy drama that captured the world for a decade.

"I think I went through a phase trying to be known for more than just Game of Thrones," Clarke told Virgin Radio UK. She explained that it's a natural feeling for an actor. Now, though, she says her time spent on the show was "great" and that she'll "always be that dragon girl, and maybe that's okay."

Clarke has of course starred in plenty of other films and TV series. She's been involved in big franchises like Star Wars, the MCU and Terminator, and set her sights on romcoms like Me Before You and Last Christmas. It might just be that people will remember her most fondly for her time as Daenerys, which doesn't seem too bad considering Game of Thrones was (until the end) regarded as one of the best dramas in television.